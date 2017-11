Canadian rockers Big Wreck will play the Burton Cummings Theatre as part of an anniversary tour to their debut album.

The “In Loving Memory Of 20th Anniversary Tour” rolls into Winnipeg on February 15, 2018.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Prices are $25 and $37.50.

