Police Search for Van in Armed Portage la Prairie Carjacking

By Sarah Klein

RCMP in Portage la Prairie are looking for a van that was stolen at gunpoint on Wednesday.

A 47-year-old man was sitting in the idle vehicle on Spruce Bay at around 10 p.m. waiting to pick someone up. Police say that’s when an unknown male approached him with a gun and struck the victim before taking off in the vehicle.

The driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The van is described as a red Dodge Caravan with Manitoba licence plate HUT 784. The suspect is described as an Indigenous male with a slim build, approximately 5’10” tall. He was wearing a mask or bandana around his face, a black jacket with fur around the hood and blue jeans.

Police say motorists should have their vehicle doors locked when they are stopped.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portage la Prairie RCMP at (204) 857-4445.

