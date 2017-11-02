Three Bison Football Players Make Canada West All-Star Team

WINNIPEG — Three players on the University of Manitoba Bisons football team have been selected to the 2017 Canada West Football All-Star Team.

The Bisons announced Thursday Jamel Lyles, Jayden McKoy and Brad Mikoluff have been chosen.

Lyles earns his second conference selection in his second season at Manitoba, while McKoy and Mikoluff were both selected as conference all-star for the first time.

“I’d like to congratulate the three student-athletes who have been deservingly recognized as Canada West all-stars,” said head coach Brian Dobie.

“All three represent our entire group’s hard work, dedication and perseverance throughout 2017.”

The Bisons ended their 2017 season in a tie for fifth place with a 2-6 conference regular season record and out of the playoffs for the second consecutive year, yet earned several conference selections for their effort in this year’s season.

