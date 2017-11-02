Alert Off-Duty Winnipeg Cop Helps Round Up Weapons, Drug Haul

An off-duty Winnipeg police officer has helped colleagues make a significant weapon and drug bust.

Police say the officer was in a business in the 1900 block of Bishop Grandin Boulevard on October 30 when he noticed one of three suspicious men as having an outstanding warrant. Officers attended and determined all three were wanted.

A large quantity of drugs, firearms and ammunition were found in their possession.

The street crimes unit obtained a search warrant and later found additional firearms and drugs inside two vehicles belonging to the suspects.

Police rounded up methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, .39 grams of an unknown substance, nearly $10,000 in cash, knives, guns, cell phones, holsters and substantial ammunition.

Police also found a Sturm Ruger Mini 30 “Ranch Rifle” that was reported stolen from a West St. Paul break-in in April 2017.

Morgan Stuart Knott, 33, of Regina, Saskatchewan, and Stephen Bartholomew Egesz, 33, of Winnipeg, have been charged with several offences.

A 37-year-old Winnipeg man was also arrested and charged with failing to comply with an undertaking and a probation order.

