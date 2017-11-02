Winnipeg Harvest Soup-Er-Lunch Raises $20K

The 8th annual Winnipeg Harvest Soup-Er-Lunch brought in $20,000 for the food bank on Wednesday.

About 2,000 people ate on ice level at Bell MTS Place over the lunch hour at $10 a pop, where they enjoyed bottomless bowls of soup and bread.

A silent auction and special raffle took place with winners taking home special bowls designed and autographed by local media personnel and celebrities.

Chef Roger and CenterPlate prepared five speciality soups at no charge to organizers, while local merchants donated ingredients. True North donated the venue space for the event.

Next year’s Soup-Er-Lunch will take place in the fall at a date yet to be announced.

— Staff

