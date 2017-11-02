Yard Waste Collection Winding Down in Winnipeg

As most yard waste will likely be covered by snow in a couple days, the City of Winnipeg is gradually winding down its annual collection program.

Residents in area A will have their yard waste collection end the week of November 13-17. Residents in area B will see an end the week of November 20-24.

Yard waste is collected at the curb once every two weeks, on the same collection day as recycling and garbage.

Find your collection day on Winnipeg.ca.

Residents can also take their yard waste to the 4R Winnipeg Depots located at 1777 Brady Road and 1120 Pacific Avenue.

