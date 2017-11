WINNIPEG — A North Kildonan mother alerted police after finding several Xanax pills in her child’s Halloween candy bag this week.

Police say the woman’s children had been trick-or-treating in the area of Knowles Avenue, Bonner Avenue and Rothesay Street on Tuesday.

The pills were discovered in a small zipped bag upon inspection.

Police say it’s important that parents and caregivers examine all Halloween candy children bring home.

