Fall Back: Daylight Saving Time Ends on Sunday

It’s that time of year that will eventually have you driving home in rush hour while in the dark.

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, November 5, setting clocks back one hour at 2 a.m. local time. A good rule of thumb is to make the adjustment when you go to bed Saturday night.

Manitoba and most of Canada will revert their clocks back at that time, except for Saskatchewan and certain regions within other provinces, which stay on standard time all year.

Officials also suggest you change the batteries in all smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

We’ll adjust our clocks ahead one hour again in March when we “spring forward.”

