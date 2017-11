Canadian country artist Johnny Reid will play the Burton Cummings Theatre this winter as part of his 2018 national tour.

Reid will perform in Winnipeg on Friday, March 23 as part of his “Revival” tour with special guests Glass Tiger.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 8 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Prices range from $42.75 to $77.75.

— Staff

Comments

comments