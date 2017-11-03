Knife-Wielding Man Tasered After Threatening to Kill Winnipeg Cops

WINNIPEG — What began as threatening text messages escalated into an erratic man charging at police with his vehicle and later threatening to kill them while wielding a knife.

Police say they received a report Thursday evening of a possibly armed man threating to ram a police vehicle. The caller stated that several text messages were received from the known man.

Officers spotted the suspect vehicle in the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue, where it sped directly toward them. The vehicle stopped abruptly before making contact with the cruiser.

The man got out of the vehicle holding a knife and threatened to kill two officers while demanding they shoot him. Police say the officers recognized the man being in emotional distress and tried to de-escalate the situation.

The suspect got back into his vehicle and took off, but soon became stuck in traffic. Police were able to box him in as he tried to exit the vehicle while still holding the knife.

He was Tasered and taken into custody.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with several offences, including three counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

