ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Police Dog Helps Nab Two Suspects in Selkirk

Police Dog Helps Nab Two Suspects in Selkirk

Police Dog Helps Nab Two Suspects in Selkirk

in News0 Comments

Eddie RCMP Dog
Eddie, a canine with the Selkirk RCMP detachment, helped officers arrest two suspects in a stolen vehicle on Friday. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Two people were arrested early Friday in Selkirk after evading police through a field in a stolen SUV.

Officers tried to pull over the vehicle at around 3:15 a.m. on Main Street, but it wouldn’t stop. The driver entered East Selkirk at a slow speed and eventually became hung up trying to drive through a farmyard.

Police say the two people inside the SUV fled on foot.

A police dog, Eddie, was dispatched to the scene with his handler. The canine located a woman in the farmyard and the male driver inside of a cargo trailer in a garage.

A 32-year-old man and 25-year-old woman — both from Winnipeg — face several charges. The woman was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

— Staff

Share17
Share
Email
Shares 17


Comments

comments