Winnipeg Picks 42-Foot Charleswood Spruce as City Hall Christmas Tree

WINNIPEG — City Hall has chosen a 42-foot blue Colorado spruce from Charleswood as its annual Christmas tree.

Homeowner Antony van Ginkel donated the tree to the city, where crews will string it with more than 9,000 multi-coloured LED lights.

“It was my late wife Rosemary’s wish to see our spruce tree decorated with lights at City Hall,” said van Ginkel. “I’m happy to donate this tree in her honour and know she will be looking down and see it lit from above.”

City forester Martha Barwinsky says the tree is a frosty blue colour with a full crown right to the ground.

The tree will be cut down from 509 Elmhurst Road on Sunday and arrive at City Hall later that morning.

The ceremonial lighting of the tree will take place at an open event later this month.

Comments

comments