Winnipeg Doctor Facing New Sexual Assault Charges

A Winnipeg doctor accused of sexually assaulting a patient is facing new charges involving eight female victims.

Police say Amir Houshang Mazhariravesh, also known as Dr. Amir Ravesh, was re-arrested Thursday.

The new allegations stem from female patients who visited Dr. Ravesh at You! Medical Centre in the 300 block of Johnson Avenue between 2013 and 2017. The most recent incident is said to have taken place this October. The clinic has since closed and Ravesh isn’t currently practising.

Police say the victims range in age from 24 and 69.

Aside from the eight counts of sexual assault, Ravesh also faces one count of obtaining sexual services for consideration.

He remains in custody.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

Share Share Email Shares 13

Comments

comments