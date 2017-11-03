ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Winnipeg Under Snowfall Warning as 10-15 Centimetres Expected

News

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Winnipeg and much of southern Manitoba as a weather system moves into the province Friday night.

Approximately 10-15 cm of snow is expected by Saturday evening, when the snow begins to taper off.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” the warning reads.

Saturday’s high will be relatively mild at 0°C.

For updated highway conditions, visit Manitoba511.ca.

