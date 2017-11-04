ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Sports » Manitoba Bisons Move Women’s Soccer Championship Indoors

Subway Soccer South
Subway Soccer South, 211 Chancellor Matheson Road (GOBISONS.CA)

The University of Manitoba Bisons have had to change venues for the 2017 U SPORTS Women’s Soccer National Championship next week due to inclement weather.

The tournament was originally scheduled for Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex, but snowfall on Saturday in Winnipeg has altered those plans.

The Bisons will now play at Subway Soccer South on the U of M’s Fort Garry campus November 9-12.

The complete four-day national tournament includes eight teams with four quarter-final matches.

Tickets are $10 each per day, or $35 for an all-access tournament pass. You can purchase tickets online at GoBisons.ca.

