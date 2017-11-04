A mobile app to request on-demand snow removal has expanded to the Winnipeg market.

Calgary-based MowSnowPros launched the app in the city this week, along with Red Deer and Saskatoon.

The app allows users to request one-time snow removal and landscaping services from their smartphones.

“With the release of our app, homeowners, realtors and renters will finally have the opportunity to request a lawn mow or snow removal only when they actually need it done, rather than paying a monthly contract fee,” said MowSnowPros CEO Aidan Klingbeil.

“We’re happy that MowSnowPros can provide new self-employment opportunities for Winnipeggers, allowing them to complete a few hours of work when it’s convenient for their schedule.”

The app has been described as Uber meets College Pro for snow-shovelling and lawn-mowing.

Once downloaded, a user enters their address, job requirements and bid price. That information is then sent to available “MowSnowPros” in the vicinity. Once accepted, the client is notified with a before photo of their property when the job starts, and an after photo when the job is complete. Payment is automatically handled within the app and the user can rate the work.

The free app is available through the App Store and Google Play.

