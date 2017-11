Three people, including a youth, face charges after RCMP in Nelson House raided a residence and seized a quantity of cocaine and cash on November 1.

Police say officers seized 39 grams of cocaine and a large amount of Canadian currency.

Trapper Linklater, 29, Patrick Linklater, 26, and a 15-year-old youth — all from Nelson House — remain in custody and will appear in court on Monday.

Nelson House RCMP continue to investigate.

