Renewed Calls in Search for Colten Pratt on Three-Year Anniversary

Winnipeg police are renewing calls in the search for Colten Pratt, three years after the 26-year-old went missing.

Pratt was last seen November 6, 2014 in downtown Winnipeg. He was believed to be in a bus shelter on the corner of Main Street and Redwood Avenue in the early morning hours.

Police have since obtained video footage of a man believed to be Pratt during that timeframe. Investigators say he would have been in the bus shelter between 12:20 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. when he had an encounter with two other people.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen activity at this location during that time to contact investigators.

Pratt is described as an Aboriginal male, 5?’10”? tall, approximately 160 pounds with a thin build, short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown plaid jacket and blue jeans.

