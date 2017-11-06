Disney On Ice ‘Frozen’ Skating into Bell MTS Place

Disney On Ice will present Frozen this winter at Bell MTS Place.

Eight performances are scheduled in Winnipeg March 8-11, 2018.

In Disney On Ice presents Frozen, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse take the audience through the magical story based in Arendelle, with special appearances by Disney princesses and favourite characters from Disney/Pixar’s “Toy Story” and “Finding Nemo” and Disney’s “The Lion King”.

“While it might seem obvious that Frozen is well suited for the ice, this Disney On Ice production will touch audiences emotionally through innovative show elements and world-class skating,” said director Patty Vincent.

Performance schedule:

Thursday, March 8 – 7 p.m.

Friday, March 9 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 10 – 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 11 – 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for opening night start at $15 for Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening performances. Tickets go on sale November 20 through Ticketmaster.

