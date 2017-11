The Jim Cuddy Band‘s 2018 cross-Canada tour will bring the Blue Rodeo founder to Winnipeg and Winkler.

The Constellation Tour kicks off in February with 33 stops, including in Winnipeg on March 9 at the Burton Cummings Theatre.

Before then, the band plays Winkler’s Centennial Concert Hall on March 8.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Every ticket for the tour includes a digital copy of the new album, Constellation.

