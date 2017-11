Comedian Roseanne Barr will play the Club Regent Event Centre on April 13, 2018.

The award-winning actress is best known for portraying “Roseanne Conner” on ABC’s Roseanne. The hit sitcom is currently being rebooted by the network.

Tickets for the Winnipeg show go on sale Thursday, November 9 through Ticketmaster starting at $45.

— Staff

