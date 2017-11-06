Man Arrested After Police Officer Dragged by Vehicle

Winnipeg police have arrested a man who dragged an officer with his vehicle on October 21.

Police say Christopher James Flett, 28, was first spotted in the 300 block of St. Mary Avenue driving a vehicle with fresh damage to its side.

Officers realized Flett was the subject of two arrests warrants and court-ordered conditions. While placing him under arrest, Flett took off and dragged one of the officers almost 250 feet.

The vehicle was found abandoned in the 200 block of Balmoral Street a short time later after it had hit two parked vehicles. The officer was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

An arrest warrant was issued for Flett, and police caught up to him on Sunday while driving in the 1600 block of Pembina Highway. As he was being arrested, police say he punched one of the officers.

Flett remains in custody.

— Staff

Comments

comments