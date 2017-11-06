WRHA Deploying Priority Home Services, Rapid Response Nurses

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority has introduced priority home services to allow patients to remain in their homes for longer periods of time.

Along with extended care, the WRHA is also launching rapid response nursing services to address clients’ complex medical conditions after returning home from a hospital stay.

“We know that a large number of patients who need to be admitted to hospital following a visit to an emergency or urgent care department are admitted for more long-term, or chronic, conditions,” said Gina Trinidad, chief health operations officer for the WRHA.

“Being able to return home more quickly not only benefits them — allowing those patients the opportunity to age in place — it also makes room for additional patients in hospital who need access to hospital-specific services.”

The WRHA says the new priority home services are designed for people who would otherwise be placed into long-term care prematurely instead of returning to their home.

Both services will be phased in across Winnipeg this week and be accessible through hospital and community home care case coordinators.

