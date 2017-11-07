Food Musings: Caked With Love

By Kathryne Grisim (@foodmuser)

When I was first married I received a cookbook as a gift. It was entitled “Mix Butter with Love.” I am wondering if the owners of Caked With Love found inspiration in that book too. Their delightful bakery and café is a joy to be in and those were my thoughts even before I tasted their exceptionally made food.

I ordered a regular soup of the day which on that occasion was wonton soup. The broth contained ribbons of green onion and Chinese cabbage and was delicious on its own, even before one of the silky wontons was tasted. Laced with fresh ginger and perhaps sesame oil, the soup was savoury and satisfying. It was accompanied by a garlic biscuit which was d-i-v-i-n-e! The flaky biscuit had been generously brushed with garlic butter and made the soup a full meal.

Unfortunately, I did not predict this in advance, and had also ordered a chicken salad sandwich. Flecked with cranberries, green apple and walnuts, served on toasted multi-grain bread and accompanied by a whole dill pickle, it too, was a meal in itself so I slurped the soup for lunch and had the sandwich for a light supper.

The piece de resistance was the red velvet cupcake which was selected as an afterthought. After all I was visiting a cakery; I couldn’t leave without tasting one. The delicate cake was so fresh; I predicted that it had been baked that very morning. The rosette of cream cheese icing which adorned the top was fluffy and cloud-like. This, too, was consumed at a separate time, with a cup of coffee mid-afternoon.

The café is bright and cheerful and I would describe the staff in the same manner. They knew almost every one of their customers by name and made you feel welcomed and included from the very moment you walk in.

Caked With Love is located at A-1459 Corydon Avenue. Eileen Manalo and Marvic Abarra are the café and cakery owners. They are open from Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., on Saturday from 9 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 1-5 pm. They are closed for special occasions and the last Sunday of the month. Their changing menu appears on chalk boards and they are wheelchair accessible.

