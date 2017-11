Juno Award-winner Lights is bringing her We Were Here Tour 2018 to Winnipeg’s Burton Cummings Theatre.

The electro-pop singer-songwriter will perform on Saturday, March 31 with guests Dear Rouge and DCF.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Prices are $21, $30.50 and $36.

