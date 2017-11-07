ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Selkirk Lighting Up City Block with 75,000 LEDs

Selkirk Holiday Alley Lights
Mayor Larry Johannson, Lisa Schau from Roxi’s Cafe, Lorie Fiddler from Selkirk Friendship Daycare, Selkirk City Coun. April Hourie and Paul Bedard from the Selkirk Friendship Centre unwrap thousands of LED lights on Monday, November 6, 2017 (HANDOUT)

Just call Selkirk Mayor Larry Johannson the new Clark Griswold.

The city began the task of lighting up an entire city block on Monday night to brighten the traditionally dreary and dark winter evenings.

Volunteers unwrapped two pallets of 3,000 new strings of lights — containing 75,000 LED bulbs — to eventually drape 24 buildings.

“The uber lighting project is a volunteer effort to adopt, love and rejuvenate the old downtown of Selkirk. It is one last Canada 150 celebration, to create a legacy of lights for the old downtown for years to come,” the city said in a release.

The lights will remain on for 60 nights from December 1, 2017 to January 31, 2018. They will officially be switched on during Selkirk’s winter festival, Holiday Alley.

Funding for the lights came from a Canada 150 grant through the Community Foundations of Canada and the Selkirk and District Community Foundation.

