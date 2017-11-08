Spirited Donation Made to Winnipeg Zoo’s Polar Bear Rescue Team

WINNIPEG — Polar Ice Vodka poured $7,200 into the Assiniboine Park Zoo’s Polar Bear Rescue Team on Wednesday.

The donation is the second one by the company, which previously donated $2.00 from every 750ml bottle of vodka sold in Manitoba Liquor Marts during the month of August. That initiative brings the total to $14,000.

“The natural tie between Polar Ice Vodka and the Polar Bear Rescue Team makes this a terrific synergy,” said Jeff Palson, district sales manager, Corby Spirit and Wine.

“We are always looking for methods to support appropriate community initiatives, and look forward to continuing this relationship for years to come.”

The funds raised support the zoo’s ongoing polar bear rescue and conservation efforts.

