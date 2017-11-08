Bothwell Cheese Impresses at British Empire Cheese Show

Manitoba’s Bothwell Cheese has added more hardware to its name, picking up two awards at the 90th Annual British Empire Cheese Show in Toronto.

The company took top spots with their two-year-old white cheddar and non-GMO project verified medium white cheddar. Bothwell also won second place with its mild cheddar and third place with its marble cheddar.

“To compete with the best cheese producers in Canada and be recognized is a testament to our team’s dedication to quality and something as a family we can all be proud of,” said Kevin Thomson, president of Bothwell Cheese.

The company will launch its award-winning non-GMO project verified white cheddar to market in December. It was produced from milk from dairy cows that are fed non-GMO crops.

