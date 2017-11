The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is going red for Remembrance Day weekend.

The museum’s Israel Asper Tower of Hope will shine a glowing, poppy-red from dusk on November 10 until the morning of November 12.

The tower also changes colour on Canada Day.

Free admission will be extended to veterans and active serving members of the Canadian armed forces and their families (up to a total of two adults and four youths) from November 10-12.

The museum will open at 1 p.m. on Remembrance Day.

Comments

comments