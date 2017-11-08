Millennials More Likely to Pay for News: Poll

While most information is freely available at your fingertips on multiple platforms these days, millennials are more likely to pay for news content over their older counterparts.

Those are the findings of a new poll commissioned by The Canadian Journalism Foundation and conducted by Maru/Matchbox.

Of those surveyed, 13 percent of adults aged 18 to 34 chose paid access over free access with advertising, compared to seven percent among those aged 35 years and older. The poll results also showed that millennials (42 percent) are more likely than their older counterparts (27 percent) to prefer sources that are in-depth and specific versus general.

“Millennials are the first generation that were born into an environment where it is possible to solely access very niche content,” said Demetre Eliopoulos, vice-president of public affairs for Maru/Matchbox.

The poll also found the majority of Canadian news consumers preferred news and information sources that contained advertising (91 percent) over paying for access to the sources of news without advertising. Roughly two-thirds (69 percent) of Canadians prefer news and information sources that cover a wide range of topics and provide general knowledge on a range of issues, over sources that provide in-depth knowledge on a specific topic area.

