Festival du Voyageur Hiking Prices, Changing Ticketing System for 2018

Changes are coming to Festival du Voyageur in 2018, beginning with a spike in admission prices.

Adult admission will increase to $25 per day, while youth (13-17) and seniors will be $15. Children 12 and under will be admitted free.

Organizers are also changing the way day passes are handled, limiting the number sold to help cut down on line-ups at the entrance to Voyageur Park.

The adult day pass will now only be valid for one specific day, instead of any of the eight public days as in previous years. Youth and senior day passes will still be valid on any day of the festival.

Those who purchase their Voyageur Pass (full festival pass) early will also be able to take advantage of a presale and decrease their chance of missing out on the ability to attend a certain day.

Adult Voyageur Passes will be $50 from December 1, 2017, to January 15, 2018, while youth and seniors will pay $20 during the same time period. Following the presale window, prices will be $65 and $30, respectively. Youth passes (12 and under) remain free. Full festival passes will also enable guests to enjoy a 20% rebate coupon for souvenirs sold by Festival du Voyageur, excluding those of private vendors.

The Voyageur Pass presale will be exclusively held at the Festival du Voyageur office, 233 Provencher Blvd., by calling (204) 233-ALLO (2556) or 1-800-665-4443, and visiting the online box office at heho.ca. Safeway and Sobeys will sell the pass at its regular price beginning on January 16, 2018. Day passes will not be available at the grocery locations.

Festival du Voyageur runs February 16 to 25, 2018.

