Quebec Mall Criticized for Santa Visiting on Remembrance Day

By The Canadian Press

MONTREAL – A Montreal shopping mall is getting criticized for trotting out Santa Claus on Remembrance Day.

Saint Nick arrives at Place Versailles on Saturday morning — about an hour before ceremonies are held to honour Canada’s war dead.

The mall’s management has been lambasted online — with social media users calling on Santa’s visit to be rescheduled.

But in response, the mall says it isn’t logistically possible to have Santa come another day.

Santa’s elaborate entrance by helicopter has been promoted for several days.

Management apologized in a Facebook post and says it will also mark Remembrance Day in some fashion.

“We apologize deeply to all those who were shocked by this choice of date,” they wrote. “We will make the necessary arrangements to honour all those who served our country on November 11th.”

