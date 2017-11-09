What’s Open and Closed in Winnipeg Over Remembrance Day Weekend

Remembrance Day falls on a Saturday this year, meaning there are some changes on alternating days to business hours and services.

Here is a list of what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule in Winnipeg this weekend.

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — Open 1-6 p.m. on Remembrance Day

Grant Park — 1-6 p.m.

Outlet Collection — 1-9 p.m.

St. Vital Centre — 1-6 p.m.

Cadillic Fairview (Polo Park) — 1-6 p.m.

Manitoba Liquor Marts

Most Winnipeg Liquor Mart locations will open at 1 p.m., with the exception of Cityplace, which is closed on Remembrance Day. For individual closing times, please see LiquorMarts.ca/hours.

Civic Offices

All civic offices are closed on Monday, November 13, 2017.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

There are no changes to recycling, garbage and yard waste collection as Remembrance Day falls on a Saturday.

Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only)

Saturday, November 11 — Closed – Remembrance Day

Sunday, November 12 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, November 13 — 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot (residential customers only)

Saturday, November 11 — Closed – Remembrance Day

Sunday, November 12 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, November 13 — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot (residential customers only)

Saturday, November 11 — Closed – Remembrance Day

Sunday, November 12 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, November 13 — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Winnipeg Transit

On Saturday, November 11, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Winnipeg Transit will be observing a moment of silence in honour of Remembrance Day. At 11 a.m., transit operators will pull over and stop their buses at safe locations to recognize one minute of silence.

Also in honour of Remembrance Day, the bus route/destination signs will scroll with the message “Lest We Forget” in addition to the usual route information all day on November 11.

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Library branches will be closed on Saturday, November 11 and Monday, November 13.

Leisure Centres

All Leisure Centres are closed on Saturday, November 11 and are open regular business hours on Monday, November 13.

Swimming Pools

All City of Winnipeg indoor swimming pools will be closed on Saturday, November 11, with the exception of the Pan Am Pool and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex.

The Pan Am Pool will be open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All indoor pools are open regular business hours on Monday, November 13.

Animal Services Agency

Saturday, November 11 — Closed – Remembrance Day

Sunday, November 12 — 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, November 13 — Limited hours – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cemeteries

Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona Cemeteries will be open for visitation from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Remembrance Day.

Cemetery offices will be closed on Monday, November 13.

Winnipeg Parking Authority

Saturday, November 11 –Closed – Remembrance Day

Sunday, November 12 — Closed

Monday, November 13 — Closed

