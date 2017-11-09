U of M Students Taking Icy Dip for Charity

WINNIPEG — Some chill-thirsty University of Manitoba students will plunge into icy water today in the name of charity.

The annual “Chillin’ for Charity” fundraiser includes 40 costumed business students supporting the United Way of Winnipeg.

The students, part of Team Toba, are competing in Jeux de Commerce (JDC) West. Each year, JDC West teams across Western Canada host their own Chillin’ for Charity event.

The event is expected to raise about $12,000 for the United Way.

Opening ceremonies will take place at the Drake Centre at 11 a.m., followed by a costume parade to the Duckworth Quad on the south side of the administration building. The event wraps up at noon.

