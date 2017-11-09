ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Police Seize Guns in Pritchard Avenue Traffic Stop

Winnipeg Police CrestWinnipeg police pulled over a rental car Wednesday morning, where they later came across a cache of weapons.

Officer spotted the vehicle in the area of Parr Street and Pritchard Avenue at around 1:50 a.m.

Four occupants fled as officers pulled it over in the 700 block of Pritchard Avenue.

A man was later located wearing a ballistic-style vest missing its Kevlar panels.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a sawed-off Remington .243 calibre pump-action rifle, and a sawed-off Remington 12-gauge pump-action shotgun.

The rifle was found to have been stolen from a Waverley Heights home in September.

Eric Matthew Moar, 22, from Winnipeg, faces several weapons-related charges.

He remains in custody.

— Staff

