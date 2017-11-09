New Name Sought to Make ‘Handi-Transit’ Sound More Inclusive

The City of Winnipeg is rebranding its Handi-Transit service with a new name to make it sound more inclusive.

A list of three names were chosen as the finalists after Handi-Transit asked its stakeholders for suggestions.

The following three options are being placed to a public vote:

Winnipeg Transit Plus Winnipeg Transit Connect Winnipeg Transit Link

“Since the current name and logo for Handi-Transit was adopted in 1977, there have been many changes in our understanding of disability issues and the language used to describe persons with disabilities,” the city said in a release.

You can vote for your choice online, or by calling (204) 986-5722. Voting will remain open until Tuesday, November 21.

