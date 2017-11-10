Brandon Store Clerk Punched in the Face Trying to Stop Shoplifter

A clerk working at a Brandon store was punched in the face while a woman attempted to make off without paying for merchandise on Thursday.

Police say a female suspect entered the store in the 900 block of Victoria Avenue at around 11 a.m. While attempting to shoplift, she was apprehended by an employee, but was able to get away by striking the staff member.

The woman fled on foot, but was arrested by police who found her in the parking lot of the business.

A 23-year-old woman has been charged with theft under $5,000 and assault. She was also found to in breach of a court order prohibiting her from that particular business.

She was taken to the Brandon Correctional Centre to be released when sober.

Her court date has been set for December.

