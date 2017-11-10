CP Holiday Train Rolling Through Manitoba Dec. 2-3

Mark your calendars, kids. The next best thing to a visit from Santa Claus is the CP Holiday Train this Christmas season.

The annual holiday celebration on the rails will arrive in Manitoba December 2-3.

The train will stop in Winnipeg at 9 p.m. on the 2nd at Molson Street between Panet Road and Munroe Avenue. Residents in Whitemouth, Manitoba will be the first in the province to greet the train, which arrives in that community at 6:45 p.m. on the same day.

After Winnipeg, the train will chug along westward to Portage la Prairie, Neepawa, Minnedosa and Shoal Lake on the 3rd.

Those who attend are kindly asked to bring a healthy donation for local food banks.

Performers along the Manitoba route include Colin James and Emma-Lee.

For the complete train schedule, visit cpr.ca/holiday-train/schedule-canada.

