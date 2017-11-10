Five Charged in Massive Drug Bust by Winnipeg Police

A two-month long investigation by Winnipeg police into organized crime has netted a significant drug and weapons seizure.

Officers executed a search warrant November 3 at a home in the first 100 block of Roslyn Road.

Police seized:

More than $150,000 in cash

Seven pounds of marijuana

100 grams of marijuana resin

29 fentanyl blotter tabs

3.2 grams of fentanyl powder

Bulletproof vest

Brass knuckles

12 rounds of .357 Magnum ammunition

Money counter

Packaging materials

Documentation

Contaminated press plates

Various Hells Angels support wear

Full patch Zig Zag Crew vest

Joel Richard Bruneau, 28, of Winnipeg has been arrested and charged. Police have also charged a 21-year-old Winnipeg woman.

Officers later raided a home in the 300 block of Gertrude Avenue and seized 2.5 kilograms of cocaine, 502.3 grams of MDMA, 75 kilograms of Benzocaine and other drug-related paraphernalia.

Nicholas Dylan Bruneau, 31, and Thomas Ross Halpin, 29, have been charged with numerous drug-related offences.

Police also arrested Jordan Houston, 26, of Winnipeg on November 8 and charged him with two counts of drug trafficking and producing a scheduled substance.

