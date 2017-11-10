Five Charged in Massive Drug Bust by Winnipeg Police

A two-month long investigation by Winnipeg police into organized crime has netted a significant drug and weapons seizure.
Officers executed a search warrant November 3 at a home in the first 100 block of Roslyn Road.
Police seized:
- More than $150,000 in cash
- Seven pounds of marijuana
- 100 grams of marijuana resin
- 29 fentanyl blotter tabs
- 3.2 grams of fentanyl powder
- Bulletproof vest
- Brass knuckles
- 12 rounds of .357 Magnum ammunition
- Money counter
- Packaging materials
- Documentation
- Contaminated press plates
- Various Hells Angels support wear
- Full patch Zig Zag Crew vest
Joel Richard Bruneau, 28, of Winnipeg has been arrested and charged. Police have also charged a 21-year-old Winnipeg woman.
Officers later raided a home in the 300 block of Gertrude Avenue and seized 2.5 kilograms of cocaine, 502.3 grams of MDMA, 75 kilograms of Benzocaine and other drug-related paraphernalia.
Nicholas Dylan Bruneau, 31, and Thomas Ross Halpin, 29, have been charged with numerous drug-related offences.
Police also arrested Jordan Houston, 26, of Winnipeg on November 8 and charged him with two counts of drug trafficking and producing a scheduled substance.