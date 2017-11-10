ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Five Charged in Massive Drug Bust by Winnipeg Police

Drug Seizure
Winnipeg police show off a massive drug seizure made by officers earlier this month, Friday, November 10, 2017. (@WPGPOLICE / TWITTER)

A two-month long investigation by Winnipeg police into organized crime has netted a significant drug and weapons seizure.

Officers executed a search warrant November 3 at a home in the first 100 block of Roslyn Road.

Police seized:

  • More than $150,000 in cash
  • Seven pounds of marijuana
  • 100 grams of marijuana resin
  • 29 fentanyl blotter tabs
  • 3.2 grams of fentanyl powder
  • Bulletproof vest
  • Brass knuckles
  • 12 rounds of .357 Magnum ammunition
  • Money counter
  • Packaging materials
  • Documentation
  • Contaminated press plates
  • Various Hells Angels support wear
  • Full patch Zig Zag Crew vest

Joel Richard Bruneau, 28, of Winnipeg has been arrested and charged. Police have also charged a 21-year-old Winnipeg woman.

Officers later raided a home in the 300 block of Gertrude Avenue and seized 2.5 kilograms of cocaine, 502.3 grams of MDMA, 75 kilograms of Benzocaine and other drug-related paraphernalia.

Nicholas Dylan Bruneau, 31, and Thomas Ross Halpin, 29, have been charged with numerous drug-related offences.

Police also arrested Jordan Houston, 26, of Winnipeg on November 8 and charged him with two counts of drug trafficking and producing a scheduled substance.

