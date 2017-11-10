Woman Sexually Assaulted, Punched, Robbed in Fort Richmond

A woman was punched and robbed in the city’s Fort Richmond neighbourhood on Friday morning.

Police were alerted to a woman yelling for help at around 12:05 a.m. in the area of Dalhousie Drive and Silverstone Avenue. The victim also called police and alerted them to her location.

Officers arrived to discover the woman had been walking when an unknown man held a knife to her throat and demanded money. He then punched her in the face, and dragged her to a secluded spot in a lane where she was grabbed in a sexual manner.

She was able to break free when yelling as a vehicle drove by.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries before being released.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 20s, wearing all black with a toque and scarf covering his face.

