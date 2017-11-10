Girl, 10, Breaks Free by Biting Would-Be Abductor

WINNIPEG — A 10-year-old girl broke free from an attempted abduction Thursday afternoon by biting her attacker.

Police say the girl was walking home from school in the area of Alexander Avenue and Beacon Street when an unknown man approached her.

The man told her that he knew her mother and where she lived. He then offered to help her get home.

The girl told the man she didn’t know him and kept walking when he grabbed her shoulder and pulled on her. She bit the suspect’s hand and ran away.

Police don’t have a description of the suspect.

