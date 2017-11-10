Uber on the Way: Manitoba Passes Ride-Sharing Legislation

WINNIPEG — An all-night session at the Manitoba legislature early Friday morning passed legislation to allow ride-sharing in the province.

Politicians were hard at work until 4 a.m. to wrap up the current sitting session and pass Bill 30, which dissolves the Manitoba Taxiboard.

The new law, which goes into effect March 1, will give municipalities authority over Uber and other vehicle-for-hire services. Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman has previously committed to championing the arrival of such services.

A recent poll found 65 percent of Winnipeg residents strongly support Uber entering the marketplace.

Local taxi drivers plan to hold a rally at 10 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building to express their disappointment.

