Two People Stabbed at University of Winnipeg

Two people were stabbed at the University of Winnipeg Thursday night.

Police say a 19-year-old man was approached by another man with a knife who demanded his laptop at around 8:20 p.m. The victim held onto his computer, but the suspect took his cell phone instead and stabbed him in the upper body before walking away.

Bystanders who witnessed the stabbing confronted the suspect outside of a U of W building, where a second man was soon stabbed in the midsection before the suspect fled.

Air 1 and the canine unit tracked the suspect hiding in a yard in the 600 block of Maryland Avenue.

Justin Michael Henderson, 28, of Winnipeg faces robbery and assault charges.

Both victims were treated for their injuries.

— Staff

