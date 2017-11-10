Winnipeg Transit Free for Veterans, Active Military on Remembrance Day

Winnipeg Transit will waive the fare for veterans, active members of the Canadian Armed Forces, and their families on Remembrance Day.

Those who wish to get a free ride can display either their military identification or a CF1 card to the bus operator, or wear a military uniform.

When displaying one of the above, the rider only needs to identify to the operator each friend or family member accompanying him or her.

Winnipeg is one of the last major Canadian cities to offer free rides for veterans and military members on November 11.

“Lest We Forget” will be displayed as a banner message on all Winnipeg Transit buses on Saturday, November 11, in rotation with regular route and destination messages. Buses will also pull over at 11 a.m. to recognize one minute of silence.

The city expects the initiative to cost approximately $10,000 and will come from the Civic Initiatives Fund.

The Winnipeg Parking Authority will offer complimentary parking in the Millennium Library parking facility to vehicles bearing Veteran Licence Plates on Saturday, November 11. The library is connected via skywalk to Cityplace and the RBC Convention Centre, where the city’s largest Remembrance Day ceremony will take place.

