Two Charged After Gun, Drugs Seized from Winnipeg Suite

By David Klassen

WINNIPEG — Two people are in police custody following the seizure of 2.5 ounces of methamphetamine valued at $6,000 and a loaded .22 calibre revolver from a suite in the 100 block of Hargrave Street.

Officers executed a search warrant Thursday and arrested a man and woman at the scene.

Police say the man showed officers identification with another name and was trying to evade his arrest warrants.

Mark David Hurdon, 26, of Winnipeg, faces a number of drug and weapons charges, as well as identity fraud and failing to comply with a probation order.

A 31-year-old Winnipeg woman was also taken into custody for drug trafficking. She was released on a promise to appear.





Comments

comments