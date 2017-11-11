Sanders, Plows Hit Winnipeg Streets After Snowfall

WINNIPEG — Crews began salting and plowing streets Saturday following an accumulation of snow late Friday and overnight.

Salting is taking place on Priority 1 streets prior to a truck plowing operation later today on P1 and P2 routes.

Plowing on Priority 1 sidewalks and active transportation pathways will start tonight at 7 p.m.

“We are salting the Priority 1 routes in advance of plowing to help melt some of the accumulation from yesterday’s snowfall,” said Cheryl Anderson, acting manager, streets maintenance.

“Warmer temperatures today will allow the salt to soften portions of the snowfall that have hardened and assist truck plows in effectively clearing the roadways later today.”

A winter parking ban is not currently in effect.

— Staff





