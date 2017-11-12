Manitoba Opera Opening 45th Season with Madama Butterfly

East meets west in the clash of Japanese traditions in Manitoba Opera‘s new production of Madama Butterfly.

The Opera will open its 45th season with three performances November 18, 21 and 24 at the Centennial Concert Hall.

The production is the haunting and intensely moving story of a devoted young Japanese woman, Cio-Cio-San (Madama Butterfly), an ill-fated marriage, and her betrayal by an American naval officer, B.F. Pinkerton.

Pinkerton views the marriage as temporary, but she believes it is forever. The officer soon departs and returns three years later with an American wife. He is there to claim the one thing Cio-Cio-San loves more than life itself. Denied honour in life, she chooses honour in death.

Madama Butterfly will be sung in Italian with English translations projected above the stage.

Tickets are available now online at manitobaopera.mb.ca, by calling (204-) 944-8824 or in person at the Manitoba Opera box office (lower level, Centennial Concert Hall) Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.





