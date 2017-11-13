Winnipeg Firm Honoured for Excellence in Universal Design

A Winnipeg landscape architecture and planning firm has been honoured for excellence in universal design.

HTFC Planning & Design was recognized for being a team member on seven of 10 projects that were singled out at the annual Access Awards (PDF) this year, hosted by the City of Winnipeg’s Access Advisory Committee.

“Winnipeg has among the highest standards for accessible design in the country. Yet every year the design community rises to the challenge, finding new ways to create engaging and inclusive places, as these awards attest,” said Glen Manning, principal at HTFC Planning & Design.

The firm was honoured for the following projects:

RBC Convention Centre

Sport for Life Building

University of Winnipeg Downtown Commons

Upper Fort Garry Provincial Park

University of Winnipeg Leatherdale Hall

East Exchange Streetscaping

Booth College

The Access Advisory Committee is an arm’s length agency that assists the city in striving towards understanding, communicating and accommodating the access needs of its citizens.







