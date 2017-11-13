Actor-Comedian John Cleese at Centennial Concert Hall in March

Actor-comedian John Cleese is coming to Winnipeg next year for an evening of humour and political insights.

The show, entitled “Why There is No Hope,” will play the Centennial Concert Hall on Sunday, March 25.

Cleese is a legendary comedic actor best known for “Monty Python’s Flying Circus,” “Fawlty Towers” and “A Fish Called Wanda.”

Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, November 16 at 10 a.m. through CentennialConcertHall.com, by calling (204) 949-3999 or in-person at the Centennial Concert Hall box office.

Prices are $65, $89 and $130. VIP tickets are $300 and include a meet and greet.







