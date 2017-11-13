Two Injured in Separate Winnipeg Stabbings

Winnipeg police are investigating a pair of separate stabbings that injured two people on Sunday night.

A 16-year-old boy was walking in the area of Ellice Avenue and McMicken Street just before 10 p.m. when an unknown group of people attacked him. He was stabbed and taken to hospital in critical condition.

At around 10:45 p.m., a 19-year-old man was stabbed in the 400 block of Graham Avenue.

He was treated on scene for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the two incidents as possibly being connected, but haven’t confirmed those details.

Anyone with information on either assault is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).







